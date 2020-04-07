Score a four pack of rechargeable AA batteries for $5.50 at Amazon (Reg. $8)

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Rayovac Rechargeable AA Batteries for $5.65 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will get no-cost delivery on orders of $25 or more. Normally around $8, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re tired of throwing away batteries, then upgrading to rechargeable is an absolute must. I love that I can just toss my dead batteries on charge now, instead of throwing them in the trash. It means there’s less waste, and less money spent overall. Plus, these come with a “5 Year Power Warranty” that covers the batteries to hold a charge for many years to come. Rayovac’s batteries also function with just about any AA charger, even the ones you might already own. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

However, if you’re not a fan of rechargeable, or don’t have a charger lying around, then you’ll want to opt for standard alkaline batteries. This 8-pack at Amazon is available for under $5.50 at Amazon, giving you double the batteries for a lower price.

Rayovac Rechargeable Battery features:

Lasts up to 2x Longer vs. Standard Alkaline batteries in digital cameras. Results may vary by camera

Batteries Come Charged & Ready To Use – RAYOVAC Rechargeable Batteries are ready to use right out of the pack. For optimal performance, RAYOVAC recommends charging batteries prior to using

Recharge Up To 1500 Times – RAYOVAC’s highest cycle rechargeable cel

