Samsonite’s OpenRoad MacBook Backpack falls to an Amazon low at $73 (Save $55)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsonite OpenRoad 14-inch MacBook Backpack in Jet Black for $72.80 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $128, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount, is the first notable discount we’ve seen in months, and marks a new all-time low for this style. Featuring a dedicated 14-inch laptop sleeve, this backpack is perfect for MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro owners who will inevitably take their machine on-the-go. Memory foam padding keeps your gear safe, and three slash pockets provide ample space for organization. Plus, rack-plated gunmetal hardware pairs with a nylon exterior for a durable construction. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. There’s why picking up Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer for $20 with your savings is a no-brainer. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

For something a bit more affordable, but still packing the overall quality of today’s deal, consider picking up the Samsonite’s Kombi Backpack instead. Right now we’re tracking a 50% discount, bringing the price down to $50. It has room for a MacBook Air and iPad Pro just the same, but isn’t quite as high-end as the OpenRoad bag.

Samsonite OpenRoad MacBook Backpack features:

In between the city’s brick walls and high buildings, a sense of freedom and creativity rules the streets. The Openroad collection takes inspiration from the momentum of urban existence by combining vital multi-functionality with contemporary styled shapes. Openroad represents an evolution of business. With style and function these bags delight in many unexpected ways.

