Under $91 adds Yale’s Touchscreen Deadbolt to your door (Save $35)

Amazon is offering the Yale Touchscreen Deadbolt (YRD120NR0BP) for $90.83 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and is within $2 of the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’re like me, keys are one of the things that you want to banish from your pockets. This touchscreen deadbolt empowers you to do that by allowing access to home using a custom 4-8 digit passcode. I made the switch years ago and strongly recommend it to everyone. It has been a delight to carry less and to be able to provide custom codes to trusted friends and family. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Need a matching handle? The AmazonBasics Straight Door Lever should do the trick. It’s currently priced at $17, which is considerably less than the amount you saved on the deadbolt above.

And don’t forget that you can add some flair to your home at a discount with TP-LINK’s Kasa Filament Smart Bulb. It doesn’t require a hub and has been discounted to $13, which delivers 25% in savings.

Yale Touchscreen Deadbolt features:

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the touchscreen keypad

Backlit touchscreen keypad wakes with a touch – lock the door behind you by tapping the keypad

Replaces existing deadbolt with just a screwdriver

Never Get Locked Out: Lock features a 9V battery terminal for emergency charging

