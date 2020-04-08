Aukey’s Dual Dash Cam puts eyes in the back + front of your car: $90 (New low)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dual Dash Cam (DR03) for $89.99 shipped when coupon code 2ZTTNF8D has been applied during checkout. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. Today’s Aukey dash cam deal not only captures footage up front, but also behind you. Wide angle sensors provide visibility range for up to six lanes of traffic. Built-in G-sensors detect accidents and lock captured footage so that it won’t get accidentally overwritten later on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Having a rear-facing dash cam isn’t a necessity for many. If you find yourself in that boat, consider APEMAN’s Mini Dash Cam for $40. It’s less than half what you’d spend on the featured deal above, allowing you to record travels while remaining price-conscious.

No matter which option you land on, you’ll want to grab SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra MicroSD Card for under $13. This way you’ll be all set to capture many hours of HD footage without spending much money.

Aukey 1080p Dual Dash Cam (DR03) features:

Dual 1080p Protection: Find peace of mind. The DR03 Dual Dash Cameras keep you covered on the road with full HD video monitoring for front and rear view. Sony Exmor IMX323 sensors in both cameras and a Novatek NT96663 processor capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) to back you up in any road incident

