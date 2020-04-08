The popular 32-Oz. BlenderBottle Classic is down to $6 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the BlenderBottle Classic 32-Oz. Shaker Bottle in clear/black for $5.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $10 at Best Buy, this model usually sells for as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $7. Today’s deal is matching our mention on the black model from earlier this week and is the best we can find. For those unfamiliar, this is essentially your average water bottle for the gym, but with a surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall inside. This tiny whisk allows you to whip up a protein shake on-the-go while the leak-proof lid, ergonomic flip cap, and tapered spout round out the feature set. Everything is dishwasher-safe too. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Much like our comparison from Monday, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any BlenderBottle for less than $6. Even the smaller 20-ounce models start from $7 and go up from there on Amazon. But if you don’t need the manual whisking capability, your best bet for something more affordable would be the Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle at under $5 Prime shipped.

While we are looking at some workout companions, Apple AirPods are now down to $123 and LG’s bacteria-killing TONE Free Earbuds are now $50 off. In the wearable department, we have deals on Garmin’s vívoactive 4S Smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 5, and Fitbit’s new Charge 4 Fitness Tracker.

BlenderBottle Classic 32-Oz. Shaker Bottle:

Hydrate yourself after workouts with smoothies mixed in this 32-oz. BlenderBottle shaker. Its surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall transforms your favorite ingredients into refreshing drinks, and the leakproof design prevents spills. The patented loop top of this black BlenderBottle shaker makes carrying effortless, and the ergonomic flip cap and tapered spout add functionality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!