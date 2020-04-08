Breville’s Smart Toaster Oven drops to $216 today (Reg. $300), more from $20

Amazon is offering the Breville Smart Oven Convection Toaster Oven (BOV800XL) for $215.95 shipped. You’ll also find this deal matched directly from Breville right now. Regularly up to as much as $300 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday 2019 and the best we can find. This 1800-watt convection toaster oven features Element IQ which automatically “delivers the right power at the right time and when adjusted to taste,” the system remembers your preferences. On top of that, you’ll find nine preset cooking programs for toast, bagels, pizza, reheating, and even cookies. It also sports a backlit, multi-color LED display and ships with a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

However, if the Element IQ tech isn’t of interest to you, we also spotted a notable deal on the Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven at Best Buy. You can pick this one up for just $19.99 today with free shipping in orders over $35. While this model is quite a bit smaller, you’ll still get 4-slices of toast in the stainless steel unit in one go, and save yourself a small fortune in the process. Rated 4+ stars.

Or forget the fancy countertop cookers altogether and score a nice Dash Omelette maker (it cooks just about anything though) for $18 and call it a day. Or go feed the whole family from one 8-Qt. multi-cooker for $40 shipped and check out all the rest of our kitchenware deals right here. Lastly, we have a growing list of amazing cookbooks on sale to sit alongside our roundup of the best options out there.

Breville Smart Oven Convection Toaster Oven:

Element IQ delivers the right power at the right time and when adjusted to taste, remembers

9 present functions: Toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat and warm. Voltage: 110 to 120 Volts

1800 Watts with 5 quartz heating elements. Capacity: 6 Slice Toaster, 13 inch Inch Pizza. Voltage 110 120 Volts

Backlit, easy read LCD changes from blue to orange when cooking

1 year limited product warranty

