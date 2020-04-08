Under $39 at Amazon scores Furinno’s Jaya Desk (Save 25%)

- Apr. 8th 2020 12:07 pm ET

Under $39
0

Amazon is offering the Furinno Jaya Writing Desk for $38.84 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s about 25% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in well over a year. This desk sports a simplistic design that is bound to fit in nicely with most home decor. You’ll find its surface spans 39.2- by 17.5-inches, leaving you with plenty of room to work on a MacBook, iPad, iMac, and more. Since it is under 4-feet wide, you’ll be able to easily fit it in any room. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of reviewers.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to score a duo of MoKo Phone/Tablet Stands for $9. These will allow you to easily prop up a smartphone or tablet, helping boost daily productivity.

With warm weather right around the corner, it may be time to shop for a fan. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with a nice discount on Dyson’s Tower Fan at $130. A typical price of $400 makes this offer worth a look.

Furinno Jaya Writing Desk features:

  • Simple stylish design. Large tabletop for exceptional writing experience
  • Material: manufactured from composite wood
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget. Suitable for any room where you Need a writing desk
  • Sturdy on flat surface. Easy assembly with instruction and hardware provided
  • Product Dimension: 39.2(W) x 29(h) x 17.5(D) inches

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Under $39
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Furinno

About the Author