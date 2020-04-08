Under $39 at Amazon scores Furinno’s Jaya Desk (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Furinno Jaya Writing Desk for $38.84 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s about 25% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in well over a year. This desk sports a simplistic design that is bound to fit in nicely with most home decor. You’ll find its surface spans 39.2- by 17.5-inches, leaving you with plenty of room to work on a MacBook, iPad, iMac, and more. Since it is under 4-feet wide, you’ll be able to easily fit it in any room. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of reviewers.

Furinno Jaya Writing Desk features:

Simple stylish design. Large tabletop for exceptional writing experience

Material: manufactured from composite wood

Fits in your space, fits on your budget. Suitable for any room where you Need a writing desk

Sturdy on flat surface. Easy assembly with instruction and hardware provided

Product Dimension: 39.2(W) x 29(h) x 17.5(D) inches

