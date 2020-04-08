Stock up on MyProtein BCAA Powder: 2-lbs. for $25 shipped (Reg. $60)

MyProtein is offering the 2-lbs. of its Essential BCAA 2:1:1 Powder for $25 shipped. Simply add 4 0.5-lb. packages to your cart and apply code AMINO25 at checkout. Feel free to mix and match the various flavors there as just about everything appears to be eligible today. Regularly about $60 worth of MyProtein BCAAs, you’re saving roughly $35 with today’s deal being one of the best we have tracked this year. Great for adding to protein shakes, you can also just take it on its own for faster workout recovery throughout the day. It is described as an “everyday blend of the essential amino acids,” designed to help “build and repair new muscle.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

One of the fastest ways to shake up a BCAA drink is with a BlenderBottle. Fortunately for you, we have a very notable deal on them today. The classic 32-ounce model is now on sale for just $6, or about $1+ below the 20-ounce model. Just make sure you scoop it up now before it sells out.

Stuck at home looking to stay active? Peloton Family has you covered with this FREE 90-day trial. Be sure to check out the rest of our workout companion deals including Apple AirPods, LG’s bacteria-killing TONE Free Earbuds, Garmin’s vívoactive 4S Smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 5, and much more.

MyProtein Essential BCAA 2:1:1 Powder:

An everyday blend of the essential amino acids — leucine, isoleucine, and valine, these naturally occur in protein, which helps to build and repair new muscle — making sure your body’s prepared to tackle your next training session. 2:1:1 ratio of leucine, isoleucine, and valine…Three essential branched-chain amino acids…Aids muscle recovery…Promotes muscle-protein synthesis.

