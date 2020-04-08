Zoom in on nature with National Geographic’s 8x Binoculars: $18.50 (60% off)

- Apr. 8th 2020 2:46 pm ET

$18.50
Amazon is offering the National Geographic 8x 42mm Binoculars for $18.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. As warmer months close in on us, we’re bound to see more wildlife out and about. Grabbing this pair of binoculars will allow you to see details that you’d otherwise miss thanks to an 8x magnification, making this investment worth every penny. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far you’ll find a 5/5 star rating. On top of that, National Geographic is a reputable brand.

National Geographic 8x 42mm Binoculars features:

  • Ideal for any travel and exploration experience
  • Perfect for outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts
  • Water-resistant
  • Magnification 8x
  • Lens Diameter 42mm

$18.50
