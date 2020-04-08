St. Noire is an Alexa-hosted cinematic board game at $13 on Amazon (Reg. $20)

- Apr. 8th 2020 4:53 pm ET

Get this deal
$20 $13
0

Amazon is offering St. Noire, an Alexa Hosted Cinematic Board Game for Adults & Teens for $13.08 Prime shipped. Normally going for around $20 or so, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This unique game ties into Alexa for a fantastic experience. You’ll have a board game with cards, pieces, and more that’s built to be played by any who would want to join. That’s right, it can be enjoyed with just a single player or multiple, depending on how many you have who want to sit around the table. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, if you’re in need of an Alexa-enabled device to enjoy this game, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got them all on sale right now from $20, so be sure to swing by our announcement coverage of the deal to learn more.

For those who are wanting something a bit more budget-friendly, Cards Against Humanity now has a family edition that’s available to download for FREE. That’s right, there’s no cost outside of paper and ink to print the cards for you to enjoy this game.

St. Noire features:

There’s been a murder in the small town of St. Noire – and the killer has promised to strike again! Can you solve the mystery before time runs out? Uncover the clues, question suspects and sift through the truths and lies to deduce who the killer is – before It’s too late. Immerse yourself in an atmospheric Noir world, Featuring hollywood-level sound design and Voice acting – all through Alexa. Turn the lights down low and let St. Noire’s vivid soundscape transform your living room into 12 iconic locales – from seedy dive bars to Jazzy late night diners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$20 $13
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide