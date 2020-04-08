St. Noire is an Alexa-hosted cinematic board game at $13 on Amazon (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering St. Noire, an Alexa Hosted Cinematic Board Game for Adults & Teens for $13.08 Prime shipped. Normally going for around $20 or so, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This unique game ties into Alexa for a fantastic experience. You’ll have a board game with cards, pieces, and more that’s built to be played by any who would want to join. That’s right, it can be enjoyed with just a single player or multiple, depending on how many you have who want to sit around the table. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, if you’re in need of an Alexa-enabled device to enjoy this game, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got them all on sale right now from $20, so be sure to swing by our announcement coverage of the deal to learn more.

For those who are wanting something a bit more budget-friendly, Cards Against Humanity now has a family edition that’s available to download for FREE. That’s right, there’s no cost outside of paper and ink to print the cards for you to enjoy this game.

St. Noire features:

There’s been a murder in the small town of St. Noire – and the killer has promised to strike again! Can you solve the mystery before time runs out? Uncover the clues, question suspects and sift through the truths and lies to deduce who the killer is – before It’s too late. Immerse yourself in an atmospheric Noir world, Featuring hollywood-level sound design and Voice acting – all through Alexa. Turn the lights down low and let St. Noire’s vivid soundscape transform your living room into 12 iconic locales – from seedy dive bars to Jazzy late night diners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!