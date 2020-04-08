Cut the cord with TiVo BOLT 1TB DVR + Streaming Media Player at $188 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the TiVo Bolt OTA 1TB DVR and Streaming Media Player for $188.37 shipped. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find direct from TiVo as well as at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 25%, is one of the best in months, and has only been beaten recently by a bundle promotion. TiVo Bolt OTA pairs the brand’s usual suite of cordcutting perks like a robust channel guide, DVR, and more with access to Netflix, Hulu, and other services. It rocks 4K support and includes the companion VOX Remote, which also happens to let you watch hands-free by connecting your system with an Alexa speaker. Over 5,100 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can check out our announcement coverage for a more detailed look.

Now if you’re looking to fully embrace the cord-cutting lifestyle, A perfect addition to the TiVo Bolt OTA is AmazonBasics’ 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna. Right now it’ll only run you $21, meaning you’ll only have to use a portion of your savings to round out your new TV kit. It allows you to pull in content from 35-miles away including local news and more.

For those hoping to expand their digital library in these times of social distancing, earlier in the week Apple kicked off a movie complete collection sale on iTunes, which is loaded with iconic films for $5, and more starting at $1.

TiVo Bolt OTA features:

Watch live, recorded and on-demand programs from your TV, computer or smartphone with this all-in-one TiVo BOLT OTA box. Its OnePass feature lets you access all available and upcoming episodes of a TV series, and it supports voice control via the included Bluetooth remote. Enjoy ad-free recorded shows thanks to the SkipMode option of this antenna-ready TiVo BOLT OTA box.

