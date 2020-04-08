VUDU’s 3-for-$15 4K sale offers Interstellar, Rocketman, Arrival, Crawl, more

VUDU is currently offering a mix-and-match sale with three 4K movies for $14.99. Three of our favorite titles from this sale are Interstellar, Rocketman, and Arrival. If you were to purchase all three on Google Play you’d spend around $50 with current sale prices to grab the movies in 4K UHD. Interstellar is one of my favorite movies of all-time, offering a deep storyline and fantastic graphics. Rocketman was one of the best movies that came out in 2019, according to many, and would be a fantastic addition to any collection. Then there’s Arrival, which features Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, offering you a unique alien-based story that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. Head below for more of our top picks, but to view all eligible titles, be sure to drop by VUDU.

Other 3-for-$15 titles:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s movie collection sale. It has $5 iconic films, $1 rentals, and more. You’ll find titles like Harry Potter, Tommy Boy, The Breakfast Club, Mad Max, and more. Also, don’t forget that HBO is now offering over 500-hours of content at no cost to help promote social distancing.

More about Interstellar:

From director Christopher Nolan comes the story of a team of pioneers undertaking the most important mission in human history. Academy Award® winner Matthew McConaughey stars as ex-pilot-turned-farmer Cooper, who must leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Also starring Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway and Academy Award® nominee Jessica Chastain.

