Score a year of The Economist for more than $100 off today (print or digital)

DiscountMags is now offering a 1-year subscription to The Economist Magazine for $47.99 with free delivery. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the special price. You can opt for either the print or digital version on this listing page at the price above, or pickup both and drop your total down to $69.99 using today’s promo code. You’re looking at more than $100 off per year with today’s deal, which is matching our previous rock-bottom offer on The Economist. Head below for all the details.

Regularly about $150 per year direct, over at Amazon it will run you $189 for this 51-issue subscription (comes once a week or so). Needless to say, today’s deal is the best around by a long shot and as much as $141 in savings. Today’s lead deal is only available on the one-year subscription option.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

