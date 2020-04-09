Amazon’s Rivet Cove Mid-Century Modern Sofa drops to $401 (Save $250)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Cove Mid-Century Modern Tufted Sofa for $400.90 shipped. That’s around $250 off what it has sold for historically and beats the lowest price we have tracked by roughly $10. If your current couch has been used for years, it may be time for a refresh. This Amazon-branded offering delivers a mid-century modern style and is comprised of a “sturdy hardwood frame.” With a style that’s nice, but not over the top, it’s bound to blend well across a wide variety of homes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s purchase would pair very nicely with Modway’s Render TV Stand at $120. This too features a mid-century modern look and is sure to make your space pop. More than 350 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for some furniture with a brighter look? If so, take a moment to review the deal we found a couple days back on Ameriwood’s Mercer Console. Priced at $129, this offer shaves $70+ off what you’d typically spend.

Amazon Rivet Cove Sofa features:

Impress your friends with this mid-century modern style. The blocky silhouette of this sofa, softened by hand tufting on the back pillows, will look sharp in your living room.

Sturdy hardwood frame and solid beech wood legs

Mid-century modern

