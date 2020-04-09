Amazon’s Rivet Cove Mid-Century Modern Sofa drops to $401 (Save $250)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Cove Mid-Century Modern Tufted Sofa for $400.90 shipped. That’s around $250 off what it has sold for historically and beats the lowest price we have tracked by roughly $10. If your current couch has been used for years, it may be time for a refresh. This Amazon-branded offering delivers a mid-century modern style and is comprised of a “sturdy hardwood frame.” With a style that’s nice, but not over the top, it’s bound to blend well across a wide variety of homes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Today’s purchase would pair very nicely with Modway’s Render TV Stand at $120. This too features a mid-century modern look and is sure to make your space pop. More than 350 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.
Looking for some furniture with a brighter look? If so, take a moment to review the deal we found a couple days back on Ameriwood’s Mercer Console. Priced at $129, this offer shaves $70+ off what you’d typically spend.
Amazon Rivet Cove Sofa features:
- Impress your friends with this mid-century modern style. The blocky silhouette of this sofa, softened by hand tufting on the back pillows, will look sharp in your living room.
- Sturdy hardwood frame and solid beech wood legs
- Mid-century modern
