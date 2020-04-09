CamelBak’s Eddy+ Bottle distributes 25% more water per sip: $11 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the CamelBak Eddy+ 25-Oz. Water Bottle for $11.20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by about $1. This water bottle from CamelBak features a durable and lightweight form-factor that is 100% dishwasher-safe. When taking a drink, Eddy+ is able to distribute 25% more water thanks to its enhanced design. The entire bottle is spill- and leak-proof, helping to prevent the occurrence of accidental messes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without a straw and CamelBak branding, Contigo’s Jackson Water Bottle is only $5. I stocked up on these recently and am using one right now. While not much of a difference, you should be aware that this bottle has a slightly smaller 24-ounce capacity when compared with the CamelBak above.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to check out the discount we’ve spotted on Stanley’s Classic Vacuum Insulated Food Jar. Currently priced at $19.50, now is a great time to nab it and plan ahead.

CamelBak Eddy+ 25-Oz. Water Bottle features:

BPA free: The camelbak eddy+ water bottle with straw is a strong and durable water bottle; It is leak and spill proof, bpa free, and dishwasher safe, making clean up a snap

More water per sip: Our water bottle is designed with enhanced technology that produces 25 percent more water per sip; The redesigned bite valve helps you drink more to stay hydrated during daily activities

High quality water bottles: The eddy+ water bottle is durable and lightweight; It’s completely dishwasher safe; The heavy duty plastic materials are bpa , bps , and bpf free

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!