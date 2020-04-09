CORSAIR’s K55 Gaming Keyboard is a must for budget setups at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and eBay Daily Deals for the same price. Normally $50, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering a mechanical feel without the price of a fully mechanical switch, this keyboard is great for lower-cost setups. You’ll still get RGB backlighting here, and it’s even IP42 dust- and water-resistant. But, the keys will be a bit squishier than a fully mechanical keyboard. There are, however, six programmable macro keys, making this a great setup for both gaming and photo/video editing. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

If you don’t mind ditching the CORSAIR namesake, be sure to check out Regdragon’s RGB Mouse and Keyboard Bundle. It’s available on Amazon for $37 shipped and gives you everything needed to start gaming right away.

Do you want to pick up a quality mouse to go with your CORSAIR keyboard? Well, we’d recommend giving CORSAIR’s latest Dark Core RGB Pro a look if you’re wanting something gaming-focused. But, those who are more productivity minded, be sure to check out the Logitech MX Master 3, which is currently on sale for $75.

CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Dynamic RGB backlighting across three zones, with full customization of colors and lighting effects

Dust and spill resistant design rated up to IP42 protection guards against accidents so your gameplay never has to stop

Six programmable macro keys give you the in-game advantage of powerful macros or key remaps

Detachable, soft rubber palm rest reduces stress on your wrists so you can play longer in comfort

