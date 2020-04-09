CORSAIR’s K55 Gaming Keyboard is a must for budget setups at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and eBay Daily Deals for the same price. Normally $50, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering a mechanical feel without the price of a fully mechanical switch, this keyboard is great for lower-cost setups. You’ll still get RGB backlighting here, and it’s even IP42 dust- and water-resistant. But, the keys will be a bit squishier than a fully mechanical keyboard. There are, however, six programmable macro keys, making this a great setup for both gaming and photo/video editing. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.
If you don’t mind ditching the CORSAIR namesake, be sure to check out Regdragon’s RGB Mouse and Keyboard Bundle. It’s available on Amazon for $37 shipped and gives you everything needed to start gaming right away.
Do you want to pick up a quality mouse to go with your CORSAIR keyboard? Well, we’d recommend giving CORSAIR’s latest Dark Core RGB Pro a look if you’re wanting something gaming-focused. But, those who are more productivity minded, be sure to check out the Logitech MX Master 3, which is currently on sale for $75.
CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard features:
- Dynamic RGB backlighting across three zones, with full customization of colors and lighting effects
- Dust and spill resistant design rated up to IP42 protection guards against accidents so your gameplay never has to stop
- Six programmable macro keys give you the in-game advantage of powerful macros or key remaps
- Detachable, soft rubber palm rest reduces stress on your wrists so you can play longer in comfort
