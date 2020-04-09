Dyson’s Hot + Cool Fan and Heater drops to 2020 Amazon low at $250 (Save $200)

Amazon is currently offering the Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus AM09 Fan and Heater for $249.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Having dropped from $450, today’s offer saves you $200, matches the best Amazon price we’ve seen in years, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. With the ability to both heat and cool your space, Dyson’s hybrid heater and fan is a notable buy for keeping things the ideal temperature all year. Its blade-less form-factor offers a sleek design that’ll blend in with your home office and more. Over 525 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

With warmer weather around the corner, those who want to save even more can ditch the built-in heater capabilities by opting for Lasko’s Tower Fan for under $75 instead. Not only will you keep the blade-less design offered by the Dyson model, but you’ll also pocket an extra $175 by going with this more affordable alternative. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 135 customers.

Earlier this week, we got a first-look at Dyson’s latest entry into the heating and cooling market, the Humidify + Cool. Armed with self-cleaning abilities alongside smartphone control, this is one of the brand’s most premium releases yet. For more discounts for around the house, swing by our Home Goods guide which is packed with kitchenware, robotic vacuums, and more.

Dyson Hot + Cool features:

Stay warm in winter or cool in summer with this Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool 61874-01 heater that features Jet Focus control to heat the entire room or deliver focused personal heat. Air channels offer minimized airflow turbulence to reduce operational sounds.

