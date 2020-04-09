These two LED bulbs turn on at night and off during the day for $16 (45% off)

- Apr. 9th 2020 3:41 pm ET

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 800-lumen Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs for $15.94 Prime shipped when you use the code ZJPA7GGK at checkout. This is down 45% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These bulbs have built-in light sensors that turn them on at night and off once the sun comes up, needing no interaction from you. Whether you’re just not a fan of Wi-Fi-connected bulbs, or want something a bit more budget-focused than what smart lighting can offer, this is a great option. Plus, it provides 800-lumens of output, which is plenty to light up your yard or driveway. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

To light up your office, bedroom, or bathroom, this 2-pack of LED bulbs are a great option. Each bulb outputs 2,640-lumens of light, which is quite a bit brighter than today’s lead deal. At $15 Prime shipped, you’ll save around a dollar as well. However, there’s no built-in light sensor here to turn these bulbs on or off, so make sure to remember that.

Wanting to add smarts to your home’s lighting? Well, Philips Hue is currently 20% off, which is a rare discount for the platform. Just know that these bulbs will cost quite a bit more than what you’ll find above, so do keep that in mind.

Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

  • Energy Saving: Built-in photosensitive elements, automatic sensor control. Save 80% of energy than traditional bulbs. It automatically switches On at dusk and OFF at dawn.Replace a 60W traditional light bulb by a 10W LED. Turn off > 45Lux, turn on <15Lux.
  • High color rendering index: CRI80+. Minger’s CRI80 technology delivers quality light close to the sunlight with a high degree of color reproduction for a true natural color in your home.
  • Warm White 2700K: AC100-240V, 800lm. Light up your room and your mood.

