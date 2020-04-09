Affordably upgrade to JVC’s Deep Bass Wireless Headphones: $30 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the JVC Deep Bass Wireless Headphones for $29.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This pair of headphones isolates sound and delivers up to 17-hours of playback once fully-charged. A swivel design allows these to lay flat and fit well in a backpack, luggage, and more. Each ear cup is powered by a 30mm driver and features Bass Boost capabilities. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re on iOS and don’t mind Lightning connectivity, consider Apple EarPods as a more affordable alternative at $20. While not perfect for every ear style, I’ve always found EarPods to work well for me. Sound is pretty solid too, especially given the pricing.

Wondering just how affordable truly wireless earbuds are these days? Well JAM recently unveiled its AirPods competitor which have clocked in at only $40.

JVC Deep Bass Wireless Headphones features:

Long lasting battery life – long lasting battery life provides you with up to 17 hours of listening enjoyment for music, podcasts, or streaming media

Integrated microphone -integrated microphone for smart Phone use with voice control

Easy music and phone controls – change volume, turn on or off bass boost, skip songs, replay songs, or answer a phone call.

