Le Creuset’s Steel Measuring Cup Set hits the Amazon low at $36 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the 4-piece Le Creuset Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set (SSA2530) for $35.96 shipped. Regularly $45 at Wayfair and elsewhere, today’s deal is new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This 4-piece set includes 1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2-, and 1-cup sizes made out of a “heavy gauge stainless steel.” They also feature a polished finish and are completely dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, clearly you’re paying for the brand name on today’s lead deal as there are loads of different options out there for much less. One such example would be this 3-piece set of Pyrex glass measuring cups at under $18. These made in the USA cups feature durable tempered glass and ship with a 2-year warranty alongside the 4+ star rating from over 6,100 Amazon customers.

Le Creuset Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set:

4 piece set includes: 1/4, 1/3, 1/2, and 1 cup sizes

A polished finish that matches other Le Creuset stainless steel cookware

Heavy gauge stainless steel

Perfect for measuring ingredients

Dishwasher safe

