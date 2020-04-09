OXO’s BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder gets a 20% price drop, now down at $80

OXO is now offering its BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $79.99 shipped when you apply coupon code HOME20 at checkout. Regularly $100 direct and elsewhere, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, a match for the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This model features 40-millimeter stainless steel conical burrs to create “uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction.” It has 15 grind settings (including micro options) as well as a one-touch start timer that will remember your personal preference, and a 0.75-lb. hopper to carry it all. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder. This one currently sells for $35 at Amazon and carries even better ratings from over 4,300 customers. It looks nearly as nice and features even more grind settings, but it has a slightly smaller hopper. Otherwise, just scoop up this more compact and highly-rated model from Mueller at under $19.

We also still have Farberware’s 12-cup coffee percolator at a new low, plus even more kitchenware deals right here.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Features:

Durable 40 millimeter stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction

15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste

One touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind

Hopper holds up to 0. 75 pounds of Coffee beans. Product Dimension – 12×7.4×16 inch

