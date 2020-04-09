OXO’s BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder gets a 20% price drop, now down at $80

OXO is now offering its BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $79.99 shipped when you apply coupon code HOME20 at checkout. Regularly $100 direct and elsewhere, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, a match for the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This model features 40-millimeter stainless steel conical burrs to create “uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction.” It has 15 grind settings (including micro options) as well as a one-touch start timer that will remember your personal preference, and a 0.75-lb. hopper to carry it all. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.
A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder. This one currently sells for $35 at Amazon and carries even better ratings from over 4,300 customers. It looks nearly as nice and features even more grind settings, but it has a slightly smaller hopper. Otherwise, just scoop up this more compact and highly-rated model from Mueller at under $19.
We also still have Farberware’s 12-cup coffee percolator at a new low, plus even more kitchenware deals right here.
OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Features:
- Durable 40 millimeter stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction
- 15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste
- One touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind
- Hopper holds up to 0. 75 pounds of Coffee beans. Product Dimension – 12×7.4×16 inch
