Bring the Philips Smoke-less BBQ Grill inside for $118 shipped (Reg. $185+)

- Apr. 9th 2020 12:49 pm ET

Reg. $185+ $118
Pro-Distributing (94% positive feedback in the last 12-months) Amazon is offering the Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill for $117.95 shipped. Regularly as much as $280 over the last year or so, today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. We did see it down at $100 in extremely limited offers late last year, but today’s deal is the best we can find. Bring this model’s 446-degrees of barbecuing power indoors using Philips’ “advanced infrared technology” for evenly grilled food and “virtually no smoke.” The grill top can be thrown in the dishwasher for even easier clean-ups than your actual BBQ and the entire setup only takes “1-minute.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

While well under the price of the Ninja Indoor Grill, which carries a $230 price tag, there are certainly some more affordable options out there as well. You can save some cash by opting for the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler at $79, but go with the De’longhi Perfecto Indoor Grill for the deepest savings here. You can score one of these for less than $44 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 Amazon customers.

Robo vacs, tools, air fryers, furniture sets, and kitchenware are all seeing deep deals today and you can find everything right here.

Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill:

  • Advanced infrared technology and special reflectors guide heat to the indoor grills cooking grid for delicious, evenly grilled food. The drip tray underneath remains cool so there is virtually no smoke.
  • No need to adjust the heat! The indoor grill quickly heats up to a consistent 446°F, the optimal temperature for cooking and searing your favorite meat, poultry and fish leaving it juicy and tender on the inside.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
