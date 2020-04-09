Humidify your office or living room with cool mist for $30 (Reg. $45)

RAVPower Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier for $29.99 shipped with the code GBKPAGXZ at checkout. This is a savings of $16, bringing this humidifier down from its $46 going rate to one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a massive 4L capacity, it can run for up to 50-hours before it’s time to refill this humidifier. Plus, the large design makes it great for rooms ranging up to 430-square feet, which means it’ll work in a bedroom, office, or living room just the same. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for an essential oil diffuser? Well, Amazon’s #1 best-seller is available for just $16 Prime shipped. While there’s not a 4L capacity here, and it’s not designed to humidify your office, this is still a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

For a larger capacity humidifier, we’ve got a TaoTronics warm/cool mist model on sale for $76.50 right now. It has a 5.5L capacity which means it can run for up to 45-hours, depending on which mode you choose.

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier features:

WHISPER QUITE: Humidifying the air at just 26dB of noise ensuring you get a more peace quiet atmosphere, perfect for bedroom/baby nursery/ large room/ office

POWERFUL MIST：Delivers long-range mist via the 360 rotatable nozzle at a height of up to 2ft to efficiently humidify your room

LONG-LASTING: This ultrasonic humidifier Holds 4L of water, adjust the mist output between 60-300 ml/h to refresh any room uninterrupted for between 12-50 hours

