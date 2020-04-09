After seeing a series of amazing Kingdom Rush titles go on sale yesterday evening, we are back again this morning with a fresh batch of Mac and iOS app deals. From organization suites and football management sims to city building and the world’s greatest goat, all of today’s deals are ready for the taking. More specifically, you’ll find deals on the Goat Simulator games, Townsmen Premium, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and many more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Trivia Race: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tayasui Color: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2020 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Password Manager Data Vault: $8 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Splatoon 2 digital $40, Devil May Cry 5 $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Linea Sketch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: #StayHomeBooth (IncrediBooth): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Grocery/Shopping List Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Disney Stickers: Mickey: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Infinite Flight Simulator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: WebDAV Nav+: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pure Acid: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ZebraFilm: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: popCalendar: $2 (Reg. $6+)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $6 (Reg. $10)

Orderly – Simple to-do lists:

It is a nice and incredibly easy to use to-do list app, that features a breath-taking interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with “Location Based Reminders”, so that the users never miss a to-do task at a particular location. With the unique visual layout, you can get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. The App is now updated with great features like “Fast Cloud Sync”, that instantly syncs all the to-do lists across devices, ’Today Items’ view, ‘Due Items’, Email Backup, as well as ‘Automatic backup’ of all data on cloud.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!