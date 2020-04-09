Get three TP-Link Kasa Smart Switches for $16 each with this deal (20% off)

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Switches for $47.99 shipped with the code 20SWITCHES at checkout. This is down from its current going rate of $60, though generally, this 3-pack fetches around $70. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever walked out of the house and wondered “Did I turn the lights off?” smart switches are perfect for you. I love knowing that when I leave my apartment, all of the lights automatically will turn off. Consequentially, they’ll also turn back on (some of them,) when I arrive back home to greet me. Plus, these switches are compatible with Alexa and Assistant, meaning you can just tell your smart speaker to turn on or off the lights when you go to bed or wake up. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Just want to upgrade the looks of your home to a nicer switch, without having to install something that’s Wi-Fi-connected? Well, this Pass & Seymore Switch is yours for under $3.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Just know that it’ll only turn lights on or off when you flip it, as there’s no smartphone control here.

Looking for other smart home deals? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide. Today, we’re seeing video doorbells, Google Assistant speakers, and even radon detectors on sale at great prices.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

