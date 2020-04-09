Let your kid enjoy recording 1080p on the VanTop Digital Camera, now $17

VanTop Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Junior K5 Kids 1080p Digital Camera for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code C5PGCLUA at checkout. This is down from its normal going rate of around $30, its current sale price of $20, and is one of the best discounts that we’ve seen all-time. If your little one is always reaching for your camera or smartphone to take a picture or video, this is a perfect toy for them. It’s designed to take a tumble thanks to its kid-friendly design, and the big buttons are easy to press. It can record 1080p video or take 8MP photos from the dual front and rear cameras. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of parents.
Now, your purchase comes with a 32GB microSD card, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a spare around to easily swap it once it gets full. You can nab one on Amazon for just $8 Prime shipped, which is a great way to use a bit of your savings.
VanTop Digital Camera features:
- VanTop Junior K5 kids camera features 1080P HD videos, 8MP front and rear dual cameras, 2inch IPS screen, LED flash and selfie mode, robust functions take kids better effects.
- VanTop Junior K5 mini camera designed 20 photo frames, 8 distorting mirror effects and 4 filter effects. Diverse selections for kids to customize their own happiness.
- VanTop Junior K5 mini video camera is not just a kids camera, but also a MP3 Player and a storyteller. Four funny games designed for kids make Junior K5 more perfect.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
