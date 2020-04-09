Let your kid enjoy recording 1080p on the VanTop Digital Camera, now $17

VanTop Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Junior K5 Kids 1080p Digital Camera for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code C5PGCLUA at checkout. This is down from its normal going rate of around $30, its current sale price of $20, and is one of the best discounts that we’ve seen all-time. If your little one is always reaching for your camera or smartphone to take a picture or video, this is a perfect toy for them. It’s designed to take a tumble thanks to its kid-friendly design, and the big buttons are easy to press. It can record 1080p video or take 8MP photos from the dual front and rear cameras. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of parents.

Now, your purchase comes with a 32GB microSD card, but it wouldn’t hurt to have a spare around to easily swap it once it gets full. You can nab one on Amazon for just $8 Prime shipped, which is a great way to use a bit of your savings.

VanTop Digital Camera features:

VanTop Junior K5 kids camera features 1080P HD videos, 8MP front and rear dual cameras, 2inch IPS screen, LED flash and selfie mode, robust functions take kids better effects.

VanTop Junior K5 mini camera designed 20 photo frames, 8 distorting mirror effects and 4 filter effects. Diverse selections for kids to customize their own happiness.

VanTop Junior K5 mini video camera is not just a kids camera, but also a MP3 Player and a storyteller. Four funny games designed for kids make Junior K5 more perfect.

