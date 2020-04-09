For a mere $13, VAVA’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub can be yours (Save 55%)

- Apr. 9th 2020 12:16 pm ET

$13
0

Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. Once armed with VAVA’s hub, you’ll be able to turn a single USB-C port into many. Ports options include HDMI, SD card, dual USB-A, and a 100W passthrough USB-C charging input. Stainless steel accents give it a sharp-looking design that will pair nicely with modern MacBooks. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

When it comes to value, it’s hard to beat the deal above. That being said, if you’re primarily after USB-A connectivity, two nonda USB-C Adapters can be nabbed for $8. Each one supports 5Gb/s data transfer speeds, ensuring that files can be moved quickly.

Want some additional ports? Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub in on sale for $27. It’s become my go-to USB-C hub since reviewing it over 7-months ago. It’s proven to be a reliable companion to my MacBook Air.

VAVA 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • 5-In-1 USB C adapter: coming with a charging port, a HDMI port, a SD card reader and 2 USB 3.0 Ports, This hub enables you to charge your MacBook Fast even while watching TV or long time surfing. It’s extremely worthy for home use.
  • Stable & reliable: high-quality material adopted to ensure a stable connection, beautiful appearance, crisp clear image, high-resolution (4K) HDMI displays, up to 5Gbps data transferring speed.
  • 100W Power delivery: featured with PD charging port, which can offer up to 100W power. It’s very fast and convenient to charge your devices, even it’s used for data transferring simultaneously.

