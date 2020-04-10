Today we are seeing some rare Ableton deals. The popular recording software company is now offering 30% off its Ableton Live 10 DAW suites including all three tiers starting from $69. We really don’t see very many deep deals on Ableton 10, so at 30% off, beat makers, home producers and maybe even podcasters will want to take a closer look at this deal. Head below for all the details.

Today’s rare Ableton deals:

Today’s Ableton deals span all three versions of the popular recording software as well. Live 10 comes in three editions including Intro, Standard and the full-on Suite for professionals or those aspiring to be.

Let’s take a closer look at the most affordable of the three, Intro. This is the regularly $100 essentials pack that is a great way to get started with 16 audio and MIDI tracks, 8 scenes, a pair of send and returns, and more. During this new Ableton Live 10 promotion, you can now download this version for $69, which is one of the best prices we have tracked. This one is still fetching $100 at Amazon as well.

However if you’re looking to use today’s Ableton deals to take it up a notch or upgrade from Intro to one of the more extensive editions, here are the details:

Ableton Live 10 Standard $314 (Reg. $450)

10+ GBs of sounds

Unlimited Audio and MIDI tracks

Unlimited Scenes

12 Send and Return tracks

Complex warp modes

Audio-slicing

Ableton Live 10 Suite $524 (Reg. $749)

70+ GBs of sounds

Unlimited Audio and MIDI tracks

Unlimited Scenes

12 Send and Return tracks

Complex warp modes

Audio-slicing

Audio to MIDI

Max for Live

Just remember, that if you’re jumping in for the first time, only the light Intro version is more affordable than Apple’s full-on flagship Logic Pro X software. While there’s no question as to how notable today’s Ableton deals are and how capable of a recording suite it indeed is, you can get the full version of Logic Pro X for $114 less than the middle Ableton tier with today’s price drops. Just something to keep in mind.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Fender is giving out 3-months of free guitar lessons and Universal Audio’s powerful new LUNA recording platform for Mac is out now.

More details on today’s promotion:

Live 10 comes in three editions: Intro, Standard and Suite. They share common features, but Standard and Suite have additional features, instruments, Packs, and effects. Offer is available at Ableton.com from now until May 20. Valid for purchases of Ableton Live 10 and Upgrades. Push, Packs, Max for Live, merchandise, not-for-resale versions (NFRs), multi-licenses and educational versions of Live are excluded from this offer. The discount offer may be combined with Push bundle discount.

