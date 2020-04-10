Digital magazine subscriptions start at $1: Men’s Health, Esquire, more

- Apr. 10th 2020 7:43 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering digital magazine subscriptions from $0.99. You’ll want to pay attention to any auto-renewals here, so you don’t get any surprises down the line. These digital magazine subscriptions can be used on various devices, including iPad. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable top picks include:

Don’t forget, we still have a very notable deal on The Economist at more than $100 off for a limited time. You have the choice or either a digital or print subscription here, making it all the more notable.

More on Men’s Health:

Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life.

