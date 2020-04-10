Amazon takes up to 62% off Nendoroid figures: Overwatch, Disney, more from $15

- Apr. 10th 2020 4:32 pm ET

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid collectible figures headlined by the Overwatch Lúcio Classic Skin Version for $24.99 Prime shipped. Having originally sold for $60, it has typically been fetching closer to $45 as of late. Today’s offer is the second-best to date and comes within $2 of that all-time low. This four-inch tall figure brings one of Overwatch’s more iconic characters into your collection in a miniature and highly-detailed package. Alongside including a variety of interchangeable hand pieces and faces, there is also a display stand and accessories that replicate his in-game abilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional Nendoroid figures starting at $15 including other heroes from Overwatch, Disney icons, and more.

Other Nendoroid deals include:

Nendoroid Overwatch Lucio features:

From the massively popular team based shooter ‘Overwatch’ comes a nendoroid of Lúcio! This Nendoroid features several points of articulation, including his hair, allowing you to display him in all kinds of acrobatic poses. He comes with a standard expression and a more playful grinning expression!

