Unlock potential in Fire HD 8 with Amazon’s Show Mode Charging Dock, now $28

Amazon is offering the Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 8 for $27.99 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you already own a Fire HD 8 or have been planning to buy one, today’s deal is a great way to bolster its functionality. It allows you to top off your tablet while also turning it into an Echo Show-like device. Once locked in place, you’ll be able to ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and much more. The display will stay on, ensuring you can see what’s playing from across the room. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’d rather focus on being able to prop up your Fire HD 8 whenever the need strikes, this $13 JETech Case will do the trick. It takes queues from Apple’s iPad Smart Cover, using magnets to sleep the display when not in use.

Speaking of Alexa, we currently have a post that highlights a wide variety of Echo device discounts. Prices start from $20, making now a solid time to increase the number of places you can fire up Alexa.

Show Mode Charging Dock features:

Transform your tablet to an immersive, full-screen Alexa experience optimized for visibility across the room. Just ask Alexa to show trending news, timers and alarms, movie showtimes, weather, and more.

Dock your tablet to automatically switch to Show Mode. Enjoy movies, TV shows, books, apps, and games while your tablet is docked—or pick up your tablet to take your entertainment on the go.

Now you can ask Alexa to start a hands-free video or voice call while your tablet is docked, then pick up your tablet to take the call with you.

