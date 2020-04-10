Score a 2020 low on Anycubic’s Photon S Resin 3D Printer at $380 (Save $99)

Anycubic’s official Amazon storefront offers its Photon S Resin 3D Printer for $379.99 shipped. Typically fetching $479, like you’ll find direct from Anycubic, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and is the lowest we’ve seen in over 6-months. It’s also the second-best offer to date. Resin printers are known for producing higher quality prints than their PLA brethren. Featuring a 115 x 65 x 165mm print area, Photon S utilizes a 1440p LCD display to cure layers of the UV photosensitive resin. There’s a built-in display for selecting a model to print or tweaking settings. The entire package is encased in a transparent enclosure. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 330 customers. Head below for more.

A perfect way to put your savings to work is by picking up some SLA resin at Amazon. While some comes with the printer, you’ll need to stock up at some point in the future regardless, so why not save the hassle down the road. Depending on how much you’re looking to pick up, options start under $16 for a 250ml bottle of Monoprice’s resin.

If you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions. Our review of the Monoprice Maker Ultimate is also worth a read through if you’re wanting to dive into 3D printing with PLA or ABS plastic, as apposed to resin like the lead deal.

Anycubic Photon S Resin 3D Printer features:

The original Anycubic Photon was a phenomenal success, hitting the mark as an affordable hobbyist resin printer like no other. Excellent print quality and simple user operation made it a go-to for those in need of detailed prints and cost less. Photon slicer brings extraordinary using experience. A 30M stl file will minutes when you use a open-source slicer. While photon Slicer will finish this job within 1-minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!