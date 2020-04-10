Ditch wires with CORSAIR’s VOID PRO RGB SE headset, now $55 (Reg. $130)

- Apr. 10th 2020 2:17 pm ET

Get this deal
$130 $55
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the CORSAIR VOID PRO RGB SE Wireless 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $54.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. For comparison, this headset normally fetches $130 and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for the special edition that’s on sale today. This headset functions without wires, enabling you to have more freedom of movement when gaming without worry of yanking a cable out of a plug (or knocking something over.) Plus, with its 7.1-channel capabilities here, you’ll know whether someone is behind, beside, or far away when playing games. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For those that don’t mind wires in their setup, check out the Logitech G230 Gaming Headset. It’s available on Amazon for just $37 shipped and offers you a similar 7.1-channel setup to today’s lead deal.

However, if you’re not really interested in name-brand headsets, then the EasySMX Gaming Headphones are a great option. At $25 Prime shipped, you’re saving quite a bit here, while still gaining a higher-quality audio source than what most monitors can offer.

CORSAIR VOID PRO RGB SE Wireless Headset features:

Dominate the competition with this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless headset. The 7.1 Dolby surround sound and 50mm speaker drivers create an immersive soundscape, and the soft memory foam ear cushions offer comfort for extended gaming. This Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless headset includes a unidirectional microphone and an LED mute indicator for clear communication.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$130 $55
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
eBay Daily Deals Best PC Gaming Deals Corsair

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide