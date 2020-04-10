Ditch wires with CORSAIR’s VOID PRO RGB SE headset, now $55 (Reg. $130)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the CORSAIR VOID PRO RGB SE Wireless 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $54.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. For comparison, this headset normally fetches $130 and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for the special edition that’s on sale today. This headset functions without wires, enabling you to have more freedom of movement when gaming without worry of yanking a cable out of a plug (or knocking something over.) Plus, with its 7.1-channel capabilities here, you’ll know whether someone is behind, beside, or far away when playing games. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For those that don’t mind wires in their setup, check out the Logitech G230 Gaming Headset. It’s available on Amazon for just $37 shipped and offers you a similar 7.1-channel setup to today’s lead deal.

However, if you’re not really interested in name-brand headsets, then the EasySMX Gaming Headphones are a great option. At $25 Prime shipped, you’re saving quite a bit here, while still gaining a higher-quality audio source than what most monitors can offer.

CORSAIR VOID PRO RGB SE Wireless Headset features:

Dominate the competition with this Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless headset. The 7.1 Dolby surround sound and 50mm speaker drivers create an immersive soundscape, and the soft memory foam ear cushions offer comfort for extended gaming. This Corsair Gaming Void Pro wireless headset includes a unidirectional microphone and an LED mute indicator for clear communication.

