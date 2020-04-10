DiscountMags is kicking off its Easter magazine sale from now through Monday evening. The Eggstravaganza event includes all of the most popular titles like Wired, Popular Science, Men’s and Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, GQ, Esquire, and many more starting from under $5 per year. However, there is also a selection of freebie single issue reads you can download immediately for your at-home entertainment. Head below for all the details.

Easter Magazine Sale:

While it’s hard to go wrong in the Easter magazine sale, one standout is certainly Wired magazine at $4.95 per year. Regularly up to $25 or so, Amazon currently has it on sale for $5 with auto-renewals as well. If you take that route, just remember to cancel your subscription manually before the year is up or Amazon will renew it on you at full price. Either way, today’s deal is the best price we can find.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Easter magazine sale right here, but if you hit this link, you’ll find the freebie section. Including a selection of digital magazine titles like MotorTrend, Inc., Reader’s Digest, and more, you can immediately download a single issue for completely free with no strings attached.

And for more digital reads, be sure to hit up this morning’s Gold Box magazine sale. Amazon is offering a series of 3+ month subscriptions at rock-bottom prices (from $1), which is great way to give these mags a try before committing to a full year. We also just spotted 1,500+ digital comics over at ComiXology with deals starting from $2.

More on Wired Magazine:

Easter Magazine Sale: Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!