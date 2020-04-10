Nerf Rival Hypnos launches rounds at 100-feet per second: $35.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 for $35.49 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s around $15 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. If staying at home has you bored, nabbing this Nerf blaster could be just the way to shake things up. Instead of darts, it uses foam balls that can be fired at up to 100-feet per second. This ratchets up the intensity, helping make Nerf battles a fun and exciting way to pass the time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need all of the frills found in the Nerf above, consider these Rubber Band Guns for $11. You get two for that price, allowing someone else to join in on the fun. Rated an average of 4/5 stars by more than 100 Amazon shoppers.

Since we’re talking fun and games, don’t miss out on St. Noire for $13. This Alexa-hosted cinematic board game typically fetches $20, but the current discount allows you to lock-in 35% of savings.

Nerf Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 features:

Experience the intensity of Nerf rival competitions with the hypnos xix-1200 blaster

Features a folding stock to create a Compact configuration for close spaces, portability, and storage

Comes with two 12-Round magazines, 24 high-impact rounds, and 2 clips that attach to the tactical rail to hold the second magazine for fast reloading

