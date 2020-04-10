Make the perfect pancake with the OXO batter dispenser at $16 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips Precision Batter Dispenser for $15.99 Prime shipped. This is a 20% discount from its regular going rate and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever made pancakes or muffins before, then you know how hard it is to get the proper measurement of batter on the skillet or into the pan. This dispenser makes it super simple to get the perfect amount every time, thanks to its unique shape and function. It has a 4-cup capacity, which is more than enough to make food for the entire family. Plus, the removable valve makes for easy cleanup when you’re done. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the OXO namesake to save a few bucks. This batter dispenser is available on Amazon for $11.50 Prime shipped. While it’s not from OXO, it offers a similar design and capacity to get the job done just the same.

However, the Batter Mixing Bottle is another great option that sports an entirely different design. This one uses a squeeze bottle build with a blender ball inside, allowing you to ensure that the batter stays mixed. It’s $13 Prime shipped and would be a great addition to any kitchen.

OXO Batter Dispenser features:

Precisely dispenses batter for pancakes, cupcakes, crepes and more

Easy-to-squeeze handle and unique, drip-free shut-off valve provide total control

Wide opening for mess-free filling of Batter Dispenser

