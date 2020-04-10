Make the perfect pancake with the OXO batter dispenser at $16 (20% off)

- Apr. 10th 2020 7:11 pm ET

Get this deal
$20 $16
0

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips Precision Batter Dispenser for $15.99 Prime shipped. This is a 20% discount from its regular going rate and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever made pancakes or muffins before, then you know how hard it is to get the proper measurement of batter on the skillet or into the pan. This dispenser makes it super simple to get the perfect amount every time, thanks to its unique shape and function. It has a 4-cup capacity, which is more than enough to make food for the entire family. Plus, the removable valve makes for easy cleanup when you’re done. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the OXO namesake to save a few bucks. This batter dispenser is available on Amazon for $11.50 Prime shipped. While it’s not from OXO, it offers a similar design and capacity to get the job done just the same.

However, the Batter Mixing Bottle is another great option that sports an entirely different design. This one uses a squeeze bottle build with a blender ball inside, allowing you to ensure that the batter stays mixed. It’s $13 Prime shipped and would be a great addition to any kitchen.

OXO Batter Dispenser features:

  • Precisely dispenses batter for pancakes, cupcakes, crepes and more
  • Easy-to-squeeze handle and unique, drip-free shut-off valve provide total control
  • Wide opening for mess-free filling of Batter Dispenser

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$20 $16
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
OXO Good Grips

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide