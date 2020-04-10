YI’s Home Camera 3 comes with 6-months of cloud recording for just $20

YI Technology (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Home Camera 3 with a 6-month Cloud Service Subscription for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code YI4HOME3 at checkout. This is down from its regular rate of around $25 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 1080p video recording, this camera keeps an eye on your home while you’re away. It stores the footage both locally on a microSD card and on the cloud, thanks to the included 6-month subscription. This camera also sports motion detection so you’ll get a notification if it sees movement within its view, ensuring that you’ll always know what’s going on at home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, this camera supports local recording to microSD cards should you want to avoid cloud storage. This 32GB Samsung microSD Card is just $8 Prime shipped at Amazon. However, if you need more storage, the 128GB Samsung microSD Card is on sale for $28 right now, which is a new all-time low.

Is HomeKit a requirement for your camera setup? Anker just announced a $40 HomeKit-enabled eufy camera today. So, be sure to swing by our announcement coverage for more.

Yi Home Camera 3 features:

Get Immediate Assistance with 24/7 Emergency Response Service

Enhanced Alert System with Abnormal Sound Detection / Human Detection

Customize stand-by time of your camera for each day of your week

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!