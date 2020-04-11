Under $30 at Amazon lets you ditch house keys with Kwikset’s Passcode Deadbolt

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt (99050-003) for $29.07 shipped. That’s over 25% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to kick keys to the curb, this highly-affordable deadbolt may be the way to finally do it. Having gone all-in on passcode-enabled locks nearly 3-years ago, I’ve yet to regret my decision. It’s been a delight to only tote my car key, significantly freeing up my pockets. Now I am left patiently awaiting Apple’s new CarKey feature which may eventually allow me to ditch my vehicle’s key too. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s deal leaves you well-prepared to nab an AmazonBasics Door Reinforcement Lock at under $12. This handy and easy-to-install accessory adds a boatload of security for a low price. Once inside, simply flip it closed to add a ton of resistance to any entry door.

Now that you’ve bolstered an entry door’s efficiency, it may be time to the same for your floors. The eufy RoboVac 25C should do the trick for $149. This deal is still live, allowing you to capture 25% in savings.

Kwikset Keyless Deadbolt (99050-003) features:

Unlock keyless entry convenience for your garage door with this secure keypad lock

Lock meets Grade 3 security requirements and stores up to four user codes so different codes can be assigned to family and guests

Key free lock means no keys to lose or share and no lock picking or bumping. Available 9V battery as a back up when batteries are low

