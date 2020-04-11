Upgrade your setup with SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headphones at $100 off

Today only, Woot is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $229.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. This headset normally fetches $330 at Amazon and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, outside of a drop to around $193 when stacking promotions which sold out quickly. The Arctis Pro Wireless is a high-end gaming headset that offers a cable-free experience. The wireless feature works with both PC and PS4, and the headset even sports wired 3.5mm connectivity for Xbox and Switch gaming as well. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ready to go wireless, but not ready to go all out on your audio gear? Well, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. The build won’t be quite as premium, but at $80 shipped on Amazon, you’ll save quite a bit. The Arctis 1 Wireless also sports a USB-C dongle, making it compatible with Nintendo Switch. Learn more about the Arctis 1 Wireless in our announcement coverage.

If you’re wanting to upgrade your keyboard game as well, be sure you check out this RGB option we spotted earlier today for under $25 Prime shipped. It’ll give you the gamer look and feel without breaking the bank.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Headset features:

Dual Wireless technology provides rock solid, 2.4G wireless lossless audio for gaming, combined with bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices

Premium Hi Res speakers with high density neodymium magnets reproduce a full, expansive frequency range from 10 to 40,000 Hz with stunning realism and clarity

Luxurious lightweight steel and aluminum alloy construction offers maximum durability and a consistent fit. Headphone sensitivity:102 dB SPL

