Best Buy’s Easter sale takes up to $1,499 off 15-inch MacBook Pro, Beats, more

Best Buy has kicked off its latest 1-day sale in celebration of Easter, discounting a selection of Apple products, headphones, smart home accessories, and much more. Shipping is mostly free across the board and curbside pickup is available as well. Our top pick from the batch of deals in on Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro, which is seeing upwards of $1,499 in discounts when scoring some of the higher-end configurations. While deals start at $2,300, the true standout is on the MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/32GB/1TB Space Gray model for $2,649.99.

Typically selling for $4,149, that locks-in the highest discount from the sale and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date on this machine. Alongside a maxed out 1TB SSD, i9 processor, and 32GB of RAM, there’s also an AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics card. That makes this is a mobile powerhouse for video editing and so much more. Take a look at our hands-on review for more insight into Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup. Head below for additional top picks.

Another highlight from today’s sale is on the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in gray for $179.99 shipped. Typically selling for $250 these days, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen. Armed with 12-hours of playback per charge, you’ll find active noise cancellation alongside Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 6,600 customers.

Other standouts in today’s sale include:

15-inch MacBook Pro features:

The new MacBook Pro has 6-core Intel Core processors for up to 70 percent faster compute speeds.¹ A brilliant and colorful Retina display featuring True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s powerful notebook. Pushed even further.

