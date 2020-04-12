Expand your digital library with best-selling Kindle eBooks from $1, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of top-rated spring reads on Kindle starting under $1. Each of today’s discounted eBooks will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the titles normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. Today’s deal is a fantastic way to load up your Kindle library with new reads, especially with social distancing likely meaning you’ll have plenty of time to spend reading over the next few weeks. Most of the eBooks carry 4+ star ratings from thousands of readers and many are even best-sellers. Head below for our top picks and more.

Top kindle reads include:

Also on sale today, you can grab a 1-year subscription to Taste of Home on Kindle for $5. Typically fetching $15, today’s offer saves you 66% and is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on annual digital access to the magazine. Taste of Home is “the #1 food magazine in the world” and “features real food from real home cooks who love sharing their tried-and-proven, family-favorite recipes all made with easy, everyday, affordable ingredients.” Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

