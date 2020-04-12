LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive falls to Amazon low at $137 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $136.99 shipped. Down from its $170 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the previous price cut by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s portable hard drive is ideal for adding to your bag. So whether you’re searching for a little extra protection just in case, or plan to put the durable construction to the test while out and about, LaCie’s drive is up to the task. Plus with USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re also looking at up to 130MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,000 shoppers. Hit the jump for more details.

If bringing 5TB of storage into your everyday carry is a bit much, you can currently save on the 2TB version of LaCie’s Rugged Portable Hard Drive. At Amazon it currently fetches $86, saving you quite a bit compared to the featured storage tier. And if that’s still too much, the 1TB model offers even greater savings at $75.

LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB features:

Travel with capacity of 5TB in an ultra compact portable hard drive—LaCie Rugged Mini. Seamlessly connect to USB 3. 0 computers, transfer content fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s, and trek confidently with all terrain durability of drop, crush, and rain resistance. This drive even includes a complimentary one month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps, as well as a two year limited for long term peace of mind.

