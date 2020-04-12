Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HDTV returns to $350 shipped ($100 off)

Walmart offers the Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HDTV for $349.99 shipped. Originally $900, we’ve seen it more in the neighborhood of $450 recently. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Despite lacking built-in smart functionality, this is a stellar value on a 65-inch 4K TV. It includes four HDMI inputs that support generation 2.0 features. Rated 4/5 stars.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K LED TV features:

With a Sceptre 65-inch LED 4K Ultra HDTV (U650CV-U), entertainment is transformed into an epic adventure. The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K (3840 x 2160 or over eight million pixels) will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on a 65-inch screen. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. Equipped with HDMI 2.0 ports, the U65 can seamlessly stream 4K video to provide you the most rewarding viewing experience that is available on the market. Explore your apps on this giant LED screen once you connect your smartphone or tablet to the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port. The innovative USB port further expands functionality.

