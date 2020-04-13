Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year subscriptions to Us Weekly Kindle Edition for $5. This one goes for more than $50 per year at DiscountMags and is now within $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low on the Kindle version. As the name suggests, Us Weekly includes 52 issues per year at today’s discounted price. It covers everything from the latest celebrity news via Hollywood insiders to intimate stories, diets, beauty trends, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Speaking of magazines, you still have until midnight tonight to jump into this past weekend’s sale with deep deals from $5. You’ll find all the most popular titles in there including Wired, Popular Science, Men’s and Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, GQ, Esquire, and many more. However, you’ll also find a selection of freebie one-off issues you can download immediately to keep you busy at home.

You can still grab the Momofuku Cookbook Kindle Edition at $3 and we have plenty of discounted graphic novels from Marvel, The Last Airbender, and DC from $2.

More on Us Weekly Kindle Edition :

Us Weekly is your source for the latest celebrity news. Get exclusive stories from Hollywood insiders, and read all the juicy intimate details about their lives. You’ll see the hottest fashion from the red carpet, the best celebrity diets, and the newest beauty trends. With regular features like “The Red Carpet,” “Who Wore It Best?,” and “Hot Hollywood,” you’ll always be entertained and in-the-know.

