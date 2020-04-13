Bella’s Copper Titanium Electric Skillet is down to $20 today (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Bella Copper Titanium Electric Skillet for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $40, today’s deal is about 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. We did see it go for slightly less over the Black Friday deal season last year, but today’s offer is matching the best prices otherwise. Perfect for everything from breakfast and cakes to your next stir-fry, it sports a 1200-watt heating system, cast aluminum base, and a dishwasher-safe tempered glass lid. You’re also looking at a ceramic non-stick coating across the 12- by 12-inch cooking surface. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Today’s deal represents the most affordable electric skillet we can find anywhere. Today’s offer is $16 below the usually rock-bottom Black+Decker variant, for comparison sake. Your only other option would be to fire up the stove and use a standard skillet, but even then you’ll be hard-pressed to find something as large as today’s lead deal. Although this Lodge 8-Inch Skillet is half the price of today’s Bella and will provide your meals with that cast iron flavoring.

More on the Bella Copper Titanium Electric Skillet:

This hardworking skillet features a 1200 watt heating system, cast aluminum base & dishwasher safe tempered glass lid. Convenient cool-touch handles make for easy handling & the fully immersible skillet makes cleanup a breeze. This skillet’s unique ceramic non-stick coating is 8 times more durable & cooks up to 30% faster than standard non-stick coatings. It’s reinforced with titanium for outstanding strength & scratch resistance

