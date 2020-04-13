Cuisinart’s highly-rated cast iron casserole dish is yours for $60 (Reg. $120)

Today only, Woot is offering the 7-quart Cuisinart Oval Cast Iron Casserole in matte grey for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $250 or so, these Cuisinart cast iron dishes sell for closer to $100 these days with the matte grey model currently fetching $120 at Amazon. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Along with a cast iron construction for “heat retention and even distribution,” a porcelain exterior makes for vibrant colors and extra durability. The limited lifetime warranty from Cuisinart, a dishwasher-safe design, and compatibility with most heat sources round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deals are roughly the same as what Amazon charges for its very similar cast iron Dutch ovens. The 7.5-quart model gives you slightly more space than today’s lead deal and fetches $62, for example. But if a 4.3-quart model will do the trick, you can save nearly $20 and select from one of four bright colors.

Go scoop up one of the discounted cookbooks Amazon has on sale for some new ideas, or just browse through our roundup of the best new cookbooks for this spring. And then head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

More on the Cuisinart Oval Casserole:

Cast iron improves its solid reputation with Cuisinart Chef’s Enameled Cast Iron cookware! Home chefs can explore different cooking methods – from searing or grilling in the pans to slow braising or simmering in the casseroles. With incredible heat retention and even heat distribution, these versatile pieces yield great results whether it’s on the stove or in the broiler or oven. They also can go from oven to table and double as elegant serving pieces!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!