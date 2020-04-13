Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Rosetta Stone: Learn Spanish (Latin America) software suite for $159 with free digital delivery. Regularly as much as $299, we have seen it down in the $199 range with today’s deal being the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This license includes “lifetime access” on iOS, Android, PC, and Mac as well as “future software updates and support for the life of the product.” Alongside instant feedback to perfect pronunciation, Rosetta Stone uses “Dynamic Immersion” including the same “seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing” you do in the real world. Now that everyone has a little bit more time on their hands, learning a new language or perfecting one you have mostly forgotten seems like a great idea. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

With today’s lead deal, you can actually choose between 24 languages to learn, according to the listing page. But if it’s just Spanish you’re after, you can get a digital code for $99 at Amazon. Otherwise, just opt for something like the MosaLingua: Learn Languages iOS or Android app where you can grab $5 and $10 in-app purchases based on the language and level with which you want to learn them. It’s not quite as extensive or well-known as Rosetta Stone, but it will certainly help with your next European vacation.

More on Rosetta Stone Lifetime: Learn Spanish:

Subscribe and start speaking one of 24 languages today. With Rosetta Stone’s proven methodology, dynamic curriculum, advanced speech recognition, and access to native-speaking tutors, you’ll be learning to speak the language authentically from the very first lesson. Enjoy anytime, anywhere learning with lessons that automatically sync your progress across devices and operating systems.

