Sony 85-inch 4K smart UHDTV + Google Nest Hub is yours for $2,998 ($500+ off)

Amazon is offering the Sony X950G 85-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $2,998 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, B&H, and Walmart. BuyDig is also offering the TV at the same price but is including a Google Nest Hub and free installation with your purchase. With a list price of $4,300, Amazon has had it around $3,500 recently and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Should you opt to purchase it at BuyDig, you’ll be getting an additional $130+ worth of value through the bundle. Offering a massive 85-inch display, this TV is the perfect addition to any home theater. With staying indoors more, it’s only natural to watch a bit more TV. Whether you’re wanting to build a true home theater with a large sound system and all, or just are looking to upgrade to a larger TV, today’s lead deal has it all. You’ll find 4K resolution, high dynamic range, Alexa compatibility, and more here. Plus, there are four HDMI ports to hook up all of your gear. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, 85-inches is quite big for a TV. If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, and a little smaller, then Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Fire TV Edition is a great option. Coming in at $380, it’s far more budget-focused than today’s lead deal. However, the TV panel itself as well as the size are the differentiators here, as Toshiba’s offering will be a bit less premium than Sony’s high-end model.

Regardless of which TV you go with, you’ll likely want an upgrade to your audio as well. This 2.1-channel soundbar from VIZIO is a great option, offering you high-quality audio at $150 on Amazon.

Sony 85-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Experience incredible detail, brightness and clarity with 4K UHD resolution

Sit anywhere in the room to enjoy incredible real-world color with the 85inch X950G

Connect Alexa to your compatible Sony TV to stream smart camera feeds with your voice. You can also ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, and more and see it all on your Sony

