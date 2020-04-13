Score an Amazon low on Timbuk2’s Spire MacBook Backpack at $52 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Spire MacBook Backpack for $52.18 shipped. Normally selling for $69, like you’ll find at Timbuk2 right now, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is $16 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With room for up to 15-inch MacBooks, the Spire backpack has plenty of ways to keep your gear organized. Inside there’s a built-in organizer for charging gear and the like. On the outside, there’s also exterior webbing for attaching various accessories, alongside elasticized side pocket for water bottles. Everything is wrapped in a water-resistant nylon. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 540 customers.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. That’s where Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer comes in, which sells for under $20 at Amazon. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

For more ways to expand your everyday carry, we’re still seeing a 20% discount on LaCie’s Rugged Mini 5TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $137. Plus, this 2-pack of nonda USB-C adapters is down to $8.

Timbuk2 Spire MacBook Backpack features:

Designed exclusively for Apple, Timbuk2’s Spire backpack gives your MacBook Pro and iPad plenty of protection in a serious drizzle thanks to its water-resistant TPU and canvas fabric construction. It has expandable volume via the flap or roll top main opening and easy access to your phone, MacBook or iPad. Backed by the Timbuk2 Lifetime Guarantee, the Spire has your back. Forever.

