Score an Amazon low on Timbuk2’s Spire MacBook Backpack at $52 (Save 25%)

- Apr. 13th 2020 11:09 am ET

Get this deal
$69 $52
0

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Spire MacBook Backpack for $52.18 shipped. Normally selling for $69, like you’ll find at Timbuk2 right now, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is $16 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With room for up to 15-inch MacBooks, the Spire backpack has plenty of ways to keep your gear organized. Inside there’s a built-in organizer for charging gear and the like. On the outside, there’s also exterior webbing for attaching various accessories, alongside elasticized side pocket for water bottles. Everything is wrapped in a water-resistant nylon. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 540 customers.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. That’s where Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer comes in, which sells for under $20 at Amazon. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more. 

For more ways to expand your everyday carry, we’re still seeing a 20% discount on LaCie’s Rugged Mini 5TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $137. Plus, this 2-pack of nonda USB-C adapters is down to $8.

Timbuk2 Spire MacBook Backpack features:

Designed exclusively for Apple, Timbuk2’s Spire backpack gives your MacBook Pro and iPad plenty of protection in a serious drizzle thanks to its water-resistant TPU and canvas fabric construction. It has expandable volume via the flap or roll top main opening and easy access to your phone, MacBook or iPad. Backed by the Timbuk2 Lifetime Guarantee, the Spire has your back. Forever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$69 $52
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Timbuk2

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go