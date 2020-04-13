Under Armour’s Thermos-made 24-Oz. water bottle is 25% off, now under $13

- Apr. 13th 2020 12:33 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Draft 24-Ounce Water Bottle in charcoal for $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year, and the best we can find. Made with dishwasher safe, impact-resistant Eastman Tritan material, it features a leak-resistance, locking flip-top lid. The 24-ounce, BPA-free bottle was also manufactured by Thermos and officially licensed through Under Armor with a one-handed push-button operation. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Under Armour Sideline Squeezable Bottle starts at $8.50 right now and can carry even more at 32-ounces. Just note these are more of a sporty squeeze bottle for the gym by comparison to today’s travel-ready featured offer. Otherwise, take a look at Contigo’s Jackson Reusable Water Bottle which sells for under $5 and carries stellar ratings.

Another great alternative is CamelBak’s Eddy+ Bottle which is now on sale for $11 (Amazon all-time low).

Under Armour Draft 24-Ounce Water Bottle Features:

  • Bottle made with dishwasher safe, impact-resistant Eastman Tritan copolyester material
  • Leak-resistant locking flip-top lid with one-hand push-button operation so you can drink on the go quickly & easily
  • Flip-up carry loop so you can easily grab your bottle
  • BPA free; 24 ounce capacity

